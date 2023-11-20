Rajasthan Election 2023: The BJP is trying to tick all the boxes in the Rajasthan assembly election with the party promising something for every section of the society. While the party has already promised subsidized LPG to woo the women voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made another big announcement saying that if voted to power in the state, the state BJP government will give Rs 12,000 per year to farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, PM Modi said that those who cheated farmers won't be spared. He said that the Rajsthan BJP has decided to purchase crops on MSP from the farmers and not only this, the farmers will also be given a bonus if the party is voted to power.

#WATCH | Hanumangarh, Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi says, "The Rajasthan BJP has decided to purchase crops on MSP from farmers and will also provide a bonus. Rajasthan BJP has decided to give farmers Rs 12,000 through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi..."… pic.twitter.com/ye9CQBJp3m — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

Rajasthan will go to polls in a single phase on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.