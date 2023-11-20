trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690387
NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN ELECTION 2023

Narendra Modi's Big Announcement In Rajasthan, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Amount To Be Increased To Rs 12,000

Rajasthan will go to polls in a single phase on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Narendra Modi's Big Announcement In Rajasthan, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Amount To Be Increased To Rs 12,000

Rajasthan Election 2023: The BJP is trying to tick all the boxes in the Rajasthan assembly election with the party promising something for every section of the society. While the party has already promised subsidized LPG to woo the women voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made another big announcement saying that if voted to power in the state, the state BJP government will give Rs 12,000 per year to farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, PM Modi said that those who cheated farmers won't be spared. He said that the Rajsthan BJP has decided to purchase crops on MSP from the farmers and not only this, the farmers will also be given a bonus if the party is voted to power.

This is a developing story.

Rajasthan will go to polls in a single phase on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market