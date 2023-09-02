Naresh Goyal, Jet Airways Founder, Arrested By ED In Bank Fraud Case

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal for allegedly defrauding Canara Bank of Rs 538 crore. Goyal was taken into custody on Friday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a long session of questioning at the central agency's office here. He will be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai today where the ED will seek for his custodial remand.

The case is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier in May this year. On Friday, the CBI registered an FIR against the Chairman of Jet Airways, his wife and others in an alleged bank fraud of Rs 538 crore. Jet Airways (India) Limited, Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Naresh Goyal, Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown Public Servant(s) and Private Person(s) were named as accused in the FIR.

FIR into the matter reads, "CGM of Canara Bank, Recovery & Legal Section in Mumbai, has submitted regarding alleged offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct committed by M/s Jet Airways (India) Ltd., Naresh Jagdishrai Goyal, Anita Naresh Goyal, Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown public servants and others causing wrongful loss of Rs 538.62 crores to Canara Bank."



"Forensic Audit conducted in the accounts of Jet Airways (India) Ltd revealed fraudulent features like diversion and siphoning of funds," it further read. Earlier on Wednesday, the ED conducted raids in multiple cities including Delhi and Mumbai in the money laundering case against the former promoter of Jet Airways and his associates.