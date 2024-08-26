National Conference Announces First List Of 18 Candidates For J&K Assembly Polls

Hours after finalizing its seat-sharing deal with the Congress, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has officially released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the region. The list, approved by the Party President and announced by General Secretary Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar, includes 18 candidates who will contest in key constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir.

The party has fielded its former MP from Anantnag, Justice (Retd) Hassnain Masoodi, as the candidate for Pampore, and former legislator Mohammad Khalil Bandh for Pulwama. Additionally, the National Conference (NC) has announced Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Mir as the candidate for Rajpora, Showkat Hussain Ganie for Zainpora, Sheikh Mohammad Rafi for Shopian, and former minister Sakina Ittoo for DH Pora.

The candidates named in the first list include a mix of seasoned politicians and prominent figures:

Pampore: Retired Justice Hussnain Masoodi will represent the party.

Pulwama: Mohammad Khalil Bandh has been chosen as the candidate.

Rajpora: Gh. Mohi-Ud-Din Mir will contest on behalf of the NC.

Zainpora: Showkat Hussain Ganie has been nominated.

Shopian: Sheikh Mohammad Rafi will be the candidate.

D.H. Pora: Sakina Itoo has been selected to contest the seat.

Devsar: Peerzada Feroze Ahmad will represent the NC.

Larnoo: Chowdary Zaffer Ahmad has been chosen for the constituency.

Anantnag West: Abdul Majeed Larmi will run for the seat.

Bijbehara: Dr. Bashir Ahmad Veeri has been nominated as the candidate.

Anantnag East---Reyaz Ahmad Khan

Pahalgam---Altaf Ahmad Kaloo

Bhaderwah---Mehboob Iqbal

Doda---Khalid Najeeb Soharwardy

Ramban---Arjun Singh Raju

Banihal---Sajad Shaheen

Kishtwar---Sajad Kichloo

Pader-Nagsani---Pooja Thokur

This announcement marks a significant step as the National Conference prepares for the highly anticipated elections. The list reflects a strategic mix of experience and leadership, aimed at securing strong representation across the Kashmir Valley and the Chenab Valley. The NC will contest 51 seats while the Congress will contest on 32 seats besides both parties having a friendly contest on five seats. There are a total of 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, of which Jammu has 43 and Kashmir has 47. The majority mark is 46.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are expected to be a critical political event, with parties across the spectrum gearing up for a tough contest. The National Conference’s selection of candidates signals its commitment to securing key constituencies and playing a pivotal role in the region’s political future.

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are set to take place in three phases, with the first phase on September 18, the second on September 25, and the third on October 1. The counting of votes will be conducted on October 4.