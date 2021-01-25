National Voter's Day: Voter ID card goes digital, find all information about it here

The Election Commission of India will launch the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) programme on Monday (January 25), which is also the National Voter's Day. Voters in India can make use of this new digital option for the five upcoming state elections.

The e-EPIC is a secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC which can be downloaded on mobile or in a self-printable form on the computer. A voter can store the card on his/her mobile, upload it as a PDF on Digi locker or print it and self-laminate it. This is in addition to PCV EPIC being issued currently.

How can I download e-EPIC?

1. You can download e-EPIC from Voter Portal or Voter Helpline mobile App or NVSP

2. Voter Portal: http://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

3. NVSP: https://nvsp.in/

3. Voter Helpline Mobile App: Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eci.citizen; iOS https://apps.apple.com/in/app/voter-helpline/id1456535004

Who all are eligible for e-EPIC?

All general voters who have a valid EPIC Number. All new electors registered during special summary revision 2021 (i.e. those who applied during Nov-Dec2020) and whose mobile number provided while applying is unique will get an SMS and may download e-EPIC between January 25 and 31, 2021. Other general electors may download e-EPIC from February 1, 2021 onwards. (they will however not get any SMS).

How can I download e-EPIC if I have lost by EPIC number?

You can search your name in Electoral Roll from http://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or http://electoralsearch.in/, note your EPIC number and then download e-EPIC

Don’t have EPIC number but a form-6 Reference Number, can I download e-EPIC?

You can use the form reference number to download e-EPIC

File format of e-EPIC

You can download e-EPIC in portable document format (PDF)

Printing e-EPIC to show as identity proof at polling station

You can download e-EPIC and print to show as proof of identity at polling station.

Steps to download e-EPIC

You can download e-EPIC from http://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or https://nvsp.in/ or Voter Helpline Mobile App using below steps:

1. Register/Login on Voter Portal

2. From menu navigation click on Download e-EPIC

3. Enter the EPIC number or Form Reference Number

4. Verify with OTP sent on registered mobile number (if mobile number registered with Eroll)

5. Click on Download e-EPIC

6. If Mobile number not registered in Eroll, click on e-KYC to complete the KYC

7. Pass the Face liveness verification

8. Update your mobile number to complete KYC

9. Download e-EPIC

What is eKYC?

eKYC is liveliness check with random body movements, involves capturing a live photo of the person in real-time image capture and compare with Picture used in EPIC data. If eKYC fails, visit ERO office along with Photo ID proof and update your mobile number It requires mobile phone/Tab with Camera or Laptop/Desktop with webcam. Each member can do eKYC against single mobile number and after eKYC you can download e-EPIC.

My Mobile number is not registered in ERoll, can I download e-EPIC?

Yes, you can do eKYC to update Mobile number.

Downloading e-EPIC on my smart phone

You can download e-EPIC using Voter Helpline Mobile App