Navjot Sidhu vs Bikram Majithia from Amritsar East - the most thrilling contest this poll season

The incredible battle between Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu and Akali Dal heavyweight Bikram Singh Majithia is going to be the most high-profile poll battle in this election season. The development comes after Majithia decided to withdraw nomination papers from his well ‘nurtured’ Majitha constituency, and contest elections from Amritsar East assembly constituency to take on Sidhu.

Bikram Singh Majithia’s wife, Ganieve Kaur, will contest in place of her husband from Majitha assembly constituency. Ganieve Kaur had on Monday filed her nomination papers as 'covering candidate' for her husband from Majitha assembly constituency, and not from Amritsar East, which had given sufficient indication at Akali’s poll strategy to take on Sidhu.

In past, Navjot Singh Sidhu had challenged Majithia to contest only from Amritsar East constituency.

However, Majithia says that he has filed papers for the sake of development of Amritsar constituency, and not over the challenge from Sidhu.

He claimed that it was not easy for him to decide between Majitha and Amritsar East constituency. "But I have left the responsibility of Majitha on a person who is upbringing my children, till now, my wife had not even thought about it, but for me it is a call of duty," Majitha said, adding that he didn’t take the decision to see his own comfort level or any convenience to win the seat.

“I never calculated like a politician before taking the decision it was a call from my heart which I listened and discussed with the people who have always been with me,” he said.

Given the new twist in Amritsar politics, all eyes are set only on Amritsar East which holds the key to the political future of Navjot Singh Sidhu as well as Bikram Singh Majithia.

