Navjot Singh Sidhu's Wife Diagnosed With Cancer, Says 'Waiting For You' In Emotional Tweet To 'Jailed' Husband

New Delhi: Former Punjab Pradesh Congress committee's president Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife on Wednesday (March 22, 2023) said that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer. In a tweet, Navjot Kaur said that she has been waiting for Sidhu, who is currently lodged in the Patiala Central Jail in a 1988 road rage case.

"He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad. Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again. Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG. Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan : PERFECT," she wrote on Twitter.

Reacting to her tweet, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the Punjab Congress President, said that he is "sorry that she has to undergo surgery.

"Thankfully it was detected on time. Praying for your speedy recovery," he said in a tweet.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is currently in jail in a 1988 road rage case, in which one person was killed.

The cricketer-turned-politician and one of his friends, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, had on December 27, 1988, hit Gurnam Singh, 65, on his head near the Sheranwala Gate crossing in Patiala, who was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Sidhu, however, claimed that Singh died of cardiac arrest and not because he was punched in the head.

Sidhu was then acquitted of the murder charges by a trial court in September 1999.

However, the Punjab High Court reversed the verdict and held Sidhu and his co-accused guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in December 2006.

It also sentenced them to three years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

Both Sidhu and Sandhu filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, which stayed their conviction in 2007.

Subsequently, in 2018, the Supreme Court acquitted him of culpable homicide and convicted him of causing hurt in the said road rage case.

In February last year, the apex court agreed to hear a plea seeking a review of its May 15, 2018 verdict, where it let off Sidhu with a mere Rs 1,000 fine. Later on May 19, 2022, the senior Congress leader was sentenced to one year of imprisonment by the Supreme Court.