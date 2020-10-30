Navy Warship INS Kora fires anti-ship missile at 'maximum range', hits target with accuracy

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Friday successfully test-fired an Anti-Ship Missile (AShM) from its Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora. According to the Indian Navy, the missile that was test-fired in the Bay of Bengal hit the target ship at “maximum range’’ with precise accuracy.

The Indian Navy also tweeted pictures showing the missile hitting the target ship and flames rising up in the sky.

It may be noted that the Indian Navy had recently released a video showing an Anti-Ship Missile fired from Missile Corvette INS Prabal hitting and sinking a target ship with deadly accuracy at maximum range.

The previous test was conducted in the Arabian Sea, as per the official Spokesperson Navy Twitter account. "AShM launched by Indian Navy Missile Corvette INS Prabal, homes on with deadly accuracy at max range, sinking target ship," the Indian Navy had tweeted.

It may also be recalled here that earlier this month, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane had commissioned the Anti-Submarine Warfare stealth corvette INS Kavaratti.

INS Kavaratti was the last of the four indigenously-built ASW stealth corvettes under Project 28 (Kamorta class). It has been designed by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design.

INS Kavaratti has been equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite which can "detect and prosecute" enemy submarines. The ship, which was commissioned into the Navy as a combat-ready platform, is capable of long-range deployment.

