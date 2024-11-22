Nawapur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Losser Candidate Bharat Manikrao Gavit, NCP, Shirishkumar Surupsing Naik - Cong Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Nawapur Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Nawapur, a Scheduled Tribe (ST)-reserved constituency in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, went to polls on November 20, 2024, alongside 287 other constituencies. Known for its tribal voter base, comprising Gavit, Valvi, and Vasave communities, the region has traditionally seen spirited electoral contests with significant tribal representation.

Key Contenders in the 2024 Race

This year, the political stage is marked by a diverse lineup of candidates. Among the frontrunners are Shirishkumar Surupsing Naik from the Congress (INC), Bharat Manikrao Gavit representing the BJP, and Arvind Posalya Valvi of the Bharat Adivasi Party. Smaller parties and independents, including candidates from the NCP's Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions, add further intrigue. The BJP’s Bharat Gavit is aiming to unseat the Congress in a constituency where local dynamics and shifting alliances play pivotal roles.

Nawapur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 Live:

Historical Dominance of Congress

In the last two assembly elections, Congress has held firm in Nawapur. Shirishkumar Naik secured the seat in 2019 with over 74,000 votes, defeating BJP's Bharat Gavit and independent candidate Sharad Gavit. In 2014, Congress had similarly triumphed with a substantial margin, showcasing its strong tribal voter connect.

Maharashtra’s Broader Political Context

The Nawapur contest reflects the larger electoral battle between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar group), and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress, NCP Sharad Pawar faction, and Shiv Sena UBT). The outcome in Nawapur is particularly crucial, given the constituency’s symbolic significance in tribal politics.

Awaiting the Results

As vote counting progresses, the big question remains: Can Congress retain its dominance in Nawapur, or will the BJP or other challengers cause an upset? The results will shape the future trajectory of this tribal stronghold in Maharashtra’s political landscape.