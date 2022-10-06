NCB, Indian Navy seize 200 kg of heroine worth crores from Iranian boat in Kochi, six held

Kochi: The Indian Navy and Narcotics Contol Bureau (NCB) in a joint operation seized 200 kg of heroine from an Iranian boat off the Kochi coast in Kerala on Thursday. Six crew members, including a Pakistani and Iranian national were taken into custody.

The joint operation was launched after a tip off. The boat has been brought to the Mattancherry wharf, near here. The six people, who are now in the custody of the authorities, are being questioned.

More details are awaited

(With agency inputs)