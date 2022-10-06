NewsIndia
NCB

NCB, Indian Navy seize 200 kg of heroine worth crores from Iranian boat in Kochi, six held

Six crew members, including a Pakistani and Iranian national were taken into custody.

Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 09:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Six crew members, including a Pakistani and Iranian national were taken into custody
  • The joint operation was launched after a tip off
  • The six people, who are now in the custody of the authorities, are being questioned

Trending Photos

NCB, Indian Navy seize 200 kg of heroine worth crores from Iranian boat in Kochi, six held

Kochi: The Indian Navy and Narcotics Contol Bureau (NCB) in a joint operation seized 200 kg of heroine from an Iranian boat off the Kochi coast in Kerala on Thursday. Six crew members, including a Pakistani and Iranian national were taken into custody.

The joint operation was launched after a tip off. The boat has been brought to the Mattancherry wharf, near here. The six people, who are now in the custody of the authorities, are being questioned.

More details are awaited

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'
DNA Video
DNA: Why most children in orphanages of country are daughters?
DNA Video
DNA: Free facilities...just a fantasy!
DNA Video
DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 04, 2022