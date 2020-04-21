NCP chief Sharad Pawar condemns Palghar mob lynching, says time not apt for political fight

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday (April 21) condemned the Palghar mob lynching incident in which three persons, including two sadhus, were brutally killed on Thursday night (April 16).

Pawar, howeber, slammed the opposition leaders for questioning the law and order situation in Maharashtra, stressing that it is not the time to engage in political slugfest and everyone should stay together in the fight against coronavirus.

Referring to the lynching incident, the NCP chief said that it took place due to misunderstanding and immediate steps were taken by the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP coalition government in the state and over 100 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in this heinous crime.

"Such an incident should not have happened, it is condemnable...I insist we should take care that the efforts of combating the crisis do not slow down. What happened was not good, it should not have happened. The incident took place out of misunderstanding (rumour), it is being alleged the law and order situation has deteriorated, demands are being made for resignations, Pawar said in his address via Facebook.

It is to be noted that the BJP leaders had slammed the Maharashtra government for for the "administrative" failure to protect the Hindu seers.

Meanwhile,

sources told Zee Media that CID team is expected to reach Palghar on Tuesday to probe the incident. Palghar police is currently questioning the relatives of over 100 people arrested in connection with this case.

The three men were lynched by villagers on the suspicion that they were thieves. The two saffron-robed monks Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj and Sushil Giri Maharaj, who took a route passing through Gadchindhali village, were stopped by locals who suspected that they were child-lifters. During the attack on them even the police vehicles were damaged by the mob.