NCP Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar's BIG ATTACK At Ajit Pawar - 'Trusted Some People... Mistake'

In a public event held in Nashik, Maharashtra, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has openly criticized his nephew, Ajit Pawar. Pointing towards Ajit, Sharad Pawar stated, "I made a mistake by trusting some people."

Ajit Pawar's Decision Creates Internal Turmoil in NCP

Ajit Pawar's decision to align with the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and become the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra has stirred up internal turmoil within the NCP. Sharad Pawar said that he would not repeat the same mistake.

Turning the Tables on Ajit Pawar's Age-Related Statement

Recently, Ajit Pawar advised Sharad Pawar to retire from politics, citing his age. In response, Sharad Pawar made a sarcastic remark, saying, "Do you know at what age Morarji Desai became the Prime Minister? I don't aspire to be a Prime Minister or a Minister, but I want to serve the people."

"I am Not Tired, Nor Retiring"

Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's famous quote, "I am not tired, nor retiring," Sharad Pawar stated in an interview with a news channel in Mumbai, "Who are they to ask me to retire? I am still capable of working."

Questioned about Neglecting Ajit Pawar in NCP

When asked about the neglect of his daughter Supriya Sule in terms of a ministerial position, while Ajit Pawar was made a minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Sharad Pawar responded, "Ajit Pawar was made a minister and Deputy Chief Minister, but Supriya Sule was not given any ministerial position, although it was possible."

Sharad Pawar's Statewide Rally

Just a week after Ajit Pawar and eight NCP MLAs joined the state government, Sharad Pawar commenced his statewide rally on Saturday (July 8) from Yeola in Nashik district. Yeola is the electoral constituency of rebel NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal.