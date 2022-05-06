New Delhi: Comedian Kunal Kamra is once again in trouble with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) seeking action against him for tweeting a "doctored" video of a boy singing a patriotic song in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NCPCR has sent notice to Twitter after taking cognizance of 7-year-old Ashutosh's video in Germany, reciting patriotic songs for PM Narendra Modi, getting edited. The NCPCR also sought immediate removal of the video.

The NCPCR, in a letter to Twitter's grievance officer, said a complaint was received by it regarding Kamra tweeting the "doctored" video of a minor singing a patriotic song to further his own political agendas. "The Commission has taken cognizance of the complaint and is of the view that using minors for propagating political ideologies is a violation of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Further, the Commission is apprehensive that using children for such promotional purposes is harmful and detrimental to their mental well-being," it said.

Therefore, the Commission said, the video should be taken off the platform immediately and appropriate action should be taken against the official account of Kamra for posting such content.

The father of the boy has lashed out at Kamra, saying "keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics and try to work on your poor jokes." Reacting, Kamra said the video is in the public domain posted by a news organisation. "The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son sing for his motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also," Kamra tweeted. Kamra, in another tweet, said the NCPCR has sought action against him for posting a "meme".

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights must act for on me for a MEME, that I said who did this for.

https://t.co/l4JdJUWqr3 pic.twitter.com/5D5fOW1fce — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 5, 2022

Kamra had shared the purported video of Modi's interaction in Germany with the child but he replaced the song that the boy sang -- 'Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat' -- with "Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain".

(With PTI inputs)