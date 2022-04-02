हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajnath Singh

Need to progress on 10-tonne Indian multipurpose chopper: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that in order to become a global leader, there is a need to progress in the design of 10 tonne Indian multirole helicopter.

Need to progress on 10-tonne Indian multipurpose chopper: Rajnath Singh

Stating that India has shown its strength in design, development and operation of helicopters in the 5 tonne category, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that in order to become a global leader, there is a need to progress in the design of 10 tonne Indian multirole helicopter.

Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Chetak helicopter, Singh said according to an estimate, there is a demand for more than 1000 civilian helicopters in India, and an equal number of helicopters in the military sector which indicates a huge potential in the chopper market.

He said external conditions have impacted on the serviceability of India's critical weapons and equipment and therefore, efforts for self-sufficiency continue to be the need of the hour. 

 

