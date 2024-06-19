In a startling revelation related to the alleged NEET paper leak, arrested accused Anurag Yadav, who was also a candidate in the exam this year, has claimed support from a Bihar minister, whose name has not been made public yet. During the investigation, Yadav showed a letter on the letterhead of the said minister using which he stayed in an NHAI government guest house in Patna. The accused also claimed that the same set of questions he was given during his stay at the guest house for remembrance came in the NEET exam.

The accused entered the guest house on May 4 along with Reena. As per reports, Anurag Yadav and Sikandar Yadvendu are relatives. Sikandar Yadvendu is a member of the father-son duo gang behind the paper leak. Yadvendu was a junior engineer in Danapur. The entire episode shows that the Paper Leak gang had political backing as well.

Bihar Police has already arrested over a dozen people including some students in connection with the alleged paper leak. On the other hand, a special team from Muzaffarpur police will go to Jodhpur AIIMS to arrest the student who appeared as a dummy candidate in NEET exam at DAV School, Muzaffarpur. The student went missing after being caught during the exam. City SP said the school's principal is also under suspicion and will be investigated.

City SP Awadhesh Dixit said that the police will go to Jodhpur in search of a dummy candidate Hukmaram. Additionally, a police team will go to Patna in search of Raj Pandey, for whom Hukmaram was taking the exam. Raj Pandey is reported to be originally from Mithapur, Patna. Raj Pandey had agreed to pay Hukmaram 4 lakh rupees to take the NEET exam in his place. After being caught, the exam centre staff told Hukmaram to wait outside, where he managed to escape, raising suspicion about the exam centre's conduct.