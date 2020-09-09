हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NEET exams

NEET exams: Kolkata Metro to run special services for aspirants, their parents on September 13

Currently, the normal Metro services were suspended due to the lockdown announced in March and efforts are on to restart operations soon.

NEET exams: Kolkata Metro to run special services for aspirants, their parents on September 13
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: The Metro Railway in Kolkata has decided to run special services on September 13 for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants and their parents on 13th September. 

Currently, the normal Metro services were suspended due to lockdown announced in March and efforts are on to restart operations soon. Kolkata Metro services will resume in a graded manner from 14th September between 8am to 8pm.

The metro service will be exclusively for medical entrance examinees and their guardians, Metro Railway spokesperson Indrani Banerjee told PTI, adding that examinees will have to show NEET admit cards at the gates of Metro stations.

A total of 66 trains - 33 each in up and down directions - will be run on September 13 from 11 am to 7 pm from the two terminal stations, Noapara and Kavi Subhash.

Candidates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) had faced a tough time reaching exam centres due to lack of transport facilities earlier this month. 

In view of the two-day lockdown later this week, the Calcutta High Court has directed the West Bengal government to provide accommodation to a NEET aspirant from Thursday to Monday to ensure that she reaches the examination centre in Siliguri well in advance.

While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled on Sunday, the West Bengal government has announced lockdown in the entire state on Friday and Saturday to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Thus, it was impossible for the petitioner to travel around 160 km from her residence in North Dinajpur district to Siliguri on the date of examination, her lawyer Loknath Chatterjee submitted before the court of Justice Arindam Sinha.

Chatterjee referred to documents to submit that there are standing instructions from the central administration for states not to impose lockdown without consulting it, except in containment zones.

Justice Sinha on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to provide decent accommodation of one room to the petitioner and one of her parents from Thursday till Monday at Siliguri so that they can reach the examination centre in that north Bengal city well in advance.

NEET exams, Kolkata Metro, Joint Entrance Examination
