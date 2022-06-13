NEET PG 2022: On June 1, 2022, the National Board of Education (NBE) announced the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 result. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET PG 2022 Counselling in online mode for 50 percent of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government institutions, central universities, deemed universities, ESIC, and AFMS institutes now that the results have been declared. According to reports, the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule will be available soon on MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

The remaining 50% of state quota seats will be filled by the respective state counselling conducting authorities. This year, NEET PG 2022 Counselling will offer a total of 26,168 MD, 13,649 MS, 922 PG Diploma, and 1,388 DNB CET seats.

NEET PG 2022 counselling: Check course name, number of available seats

MD: 26,168

MS: 13,649

PG Diploma: 922

DNB CET: 1,388

More information on NEET PG 2022:

On May 21, 2022, the NEET PG 2022 exam was held at 849 examination centres. This year, a total of 1,82,318 candidates took the entrance exam. Medical students can access their NEET PG 2022 results on NBE's official website at nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2022 Counselling is expected to follow the same format as the NEET PG 2021 Counselling, with four rounds – Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round, and Online Stray Vacancy Round.