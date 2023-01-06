NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Special Stray Vacancy round begins TODAY on mcc.nic.in- Check details here
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates who have already registered with MCC can apply for this round, details below.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will be starting the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy round today, January 6, 2023. Candidates who have pre-registered with MCC for NEET PG Counselling can submit their seat allocation preferences on the official website mcc.nic.in. According to the MCC's official timetable, the special stray vacancy round will be held today, January 6, 2023, from 4 PM until January 8, 2023. Candidates would be allowed to submit and lock their choices by January 8, 2023 11:59 PM. Candidates must submit a Rs 50,000 security deposit by 4 p.m. on January 8, 2023.
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy : Counselling Schedule
|Payment of Security Deposit
|January 6 to 8, 2023 till 4 PM
|Choice filling
|January 6 to 8, 2023
|Choice locking
|January 8, 2023 from 5 PM to 11:59 PM
|Processing of Seat Allotment
|January 9, 2023
|Publication of Result
|January 10, 2023
|Reporting at Allotted College
|January 10 to 14, 2023 till 5 PM
|Forwarding list of students in order of merit
|January 10 to 14, 2023
Candidates who do not accept the seats assigned to them in the Special Stray Vacancy Round for NEET PG 2022 Counselling would be "DEBARRED FROM SITTING IN NEET PG 2023 EXAMINATION," according to MCC.
