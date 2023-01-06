topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
NEET PG 2022 COUNSELLING

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Special Stray Vacancy round begins TODAY on mcc.nic.in- Check details here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates who have already registered with MCC can apply for this round, details below.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Special Stray Vacancy round begins TODAY on mcc.nic.in- Check details here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will be starting the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy round today, January 6, 2023. Candidates who have pre-registered with MCC for NEET PG Counselling can submit their seat allocation preferences on the official website mcc.nic.in. According to the MCC's official timetable, the special stray vacancy round will be held today, January 6, 2023, from 4 PM until January 8, 2023. Candidates would be allowed to submit and lock their choices by January 8, 2023 11:59 PM. Candidates must submit a Rs 50,000 security deposit by 4 p.m. on January 8, 2023.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy : Counselling Schedule

Payment of Security Deposit January 6 to 8, 2023 till 4 PM
Choice filling January 6 to 8, 2023
Choice locking January 8, 2023 from 5 PM to 11:59 PM
Processing of Seat Allotment January 9, 2023
Publication of Result January 10, 2023
Reporting at Allotted College January 10 to 14, 2023 till 5 PM
Forwarding list of students in order of merit January 10 to 14, 2023

Candidates who do not accept the seats assigned to them in the Special Stray Vacancy Round for NEET PG 2022 Counselling would be "DEBARRED FROM SITTING IN NEET PG 2023 EXAMINATION," according to MCC.

 

Live Tv

neet pg 2022 counsellingneet stray roundneet stray round vacancyneet special stray roundneet stray round registrationsneet stray round last dateneet stray round schedule

Trending news

DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'