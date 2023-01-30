NEET PG 2023: Application Correction Window Opens TODAY at nbe.edu.in- Here’s how to Make Changes

NEET PG 2023: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will open the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Post Graduate, NEET PG 2023 application correction window today, on January 30, 2023. All registered candidates who have previously registered but wish to make revisions to their applications can do so on nbe.edu.in.

The editing window will be open from January 30 to February 3, 2023. Candidates should be aware that they have the ability to update any information or documents other than their name, country, email, mobile number, and test city.

Registration for the NEET PG 2023 Exam, which is slated to take place on March 5, 2023, has recently concluded. On February 27, 2023, the admit cards will be distributed. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has also stated that the results would be made available by March 31, 2023.

NEET PG 2023: Here's how to make changes in the application form

Registered candidates should go to the official website at nbe.edu.inand natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET PG 2023’ link.

Then in the next step, candidates will have to enter their login details

In the next step, candidates will have to click on the edit window and make changes to the application form.

Once the changes are done, candidates can submit the NEET PG 2023 application form.

They should download the confirmation page

Candidates should make sure that they keep hard copy for further need

Students demand delay in NEET PG exam 2023

Aspirants for NEET PG are taking to Twitter with the hashtag #PostponeNEETPG. Times Now polled its Twitter followers on whether the NEET PG test should be rescheduled. The majority of candidates opted for the NEET PG 2023 to be postponed. The internship date has been extended till June 30, 2023 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Aspirants have petitioned officials to hold the NEET PG Exam in May rather than March.