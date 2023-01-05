NEET PG 2023 registrations begins TODAY at nbe.edu.in- Steps to apply here

NEET PG 2023: As per an official newspaper notification issued by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE, the registration process and information bulletin would be released today for candidates on the official websites - nbe.edu.inand natboard.edu.in. As per the official notification, the NEET PG 2023 registrations will commence from 3 PM onwards. The last date to apply for NEET PG 2023 is January 25, 2023 till 11:55 PM. Candidates would be able to apply on the official websites once the link is available. The NEET PG 2023 exam date has already been declared by the NBE. The NEET PG exam will be held on March 5, 2023. According to the official notification, the NEET PG 2023 results will be released on March 31, 2023.

NEET PG 2023: Important Dates

Information Bulletin- January 5, 2023.

Registration begins- January 5, 2023 at 3 PM

Last date to apply -January 25, 2023 till 11:55 PM

NEET PG 2023 Exam - March 5, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Results By - March 31, 2023

NEET PG 2023: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Fill up the required information for NEET PG 2023

Pay the registration fee and click on submit.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference

Candidates who pass the NEET PG 2023 exam will be entitled to enrol in MD, MS, or Postgraduate Diploma programmes at all medical schools and institutions in India, with the exception of AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST, and JIPMER.