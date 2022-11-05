NEET PG Counselling 2022 choice filling ends TODAY for Mop Up Round on mcc.nic.in- Direct link here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG Mop-Up round counselling registration is closed now. Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has closed the NEET PG Counselling 2022 registrations for the Mop Up Round. Candidates must note that today, November 5, 2022, is the last date for choice filling and locking. Candidates can submit their choices and lock them by tonight on the official website – mcc.nic.in for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round. The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is conducting the NEET PG Counselling 2022 for admission to PG medical courses for the qualified candidates.

Students applying for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 will be required to submit the asked documents. The candidates will be able to proceed with further counselling rounds upon successful verification conducted by the respective universities/institute.

Candidates must remember to submit their choices carefully. MCC will not be providing any window for editing the choices once they are locked. Candidates must select their preferences with caution as the selection of a wrong choice may lead to an undesirable seat for the candidate. Choice filling was commenced on November 1 and continue until November 5 at 11:55 p.m. The choice locking option will run from 3 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. on November 5, 2022.