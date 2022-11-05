topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
NEET PG COUNSELLING 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022 choice filling ends TODAY for Mop Up Round on mcc.nic.in- Direct link here

MCC will conclude the NEET PG Counselling 2022 choice filling process today November 5, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can submit their choices and lock them today on mcc.nic.in.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEET PG Counselling 2022 choice filling ends TODAY for Mop Up Round on mcc.nic.in- Direct link here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG Mop-Up round counselling registration is closed now. Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has closed the NEET PG Counselling 2022 registrations for the Mop Up Round. Candidates must note that today, November 5, 2022, is the last date for choice filling and locking. Candidates can submit their choices and lock them by tonight on the official website – mcc.nic.in for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round. The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is conducting the NEET PG Counselling 2022 for admission to PG medical courses for the qualified candidates.

Direct link here

Students applying for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 will be required to submit the asked documents. The candidates will be able to proceed with further counselling rounds upon successful verification conducted by the respective universities/institute. 

Candidates must remember to submit their choices carefully. MCC will not be providing any window for editing the choices once they are locked. Candidates must select their preferences with caution as the selection of a wrong choice may lead to an undesirable seat for the candidate. Choice filling was commenced on November 1 and continue until November 5 at 11:55 p.m. The choice locking option will run from 3 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. on November 5, 2022.

Live Tv

NEET PG Counselling 2022neet pg 2022 counsellingneet pg 2022 mop up roundmop up round neet pg 2022mcc neet pgneet pg 2022 counselling scheduleneet pg counselling registration

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!