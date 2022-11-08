NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Round Allotment result to be RELEASED TOMORROW at mcc.nic.in- Here’s how to check

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment result tomorrow, November 9. The mop-up round allotment result for NEET PG 2022 counselling will be published at mcc.nic.in. The processing of mop-up round seat allotment, on the other hand, will end today, November 8. From November 10 to November 14, applicants whose names appear on the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment list must report to the designated Medical or Dental colleges or institutes.

Class 10 mark sheet, birth certificate, MBBS mark sheet and degree certificate, NEET PG 2022 admit card, NEET PG result letter, internship completion certificate, permanent or provisional registration certificate, valid ID proof, disability certificate (if any), caste certificate (if any), and non-creamy layer certificate are among the documents needed at the time of the verification process at the designated institutes (if applicable)

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “PG Medical counselling” section.

Look for the link that reads, “Check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Download the seat allotment result and take a printout of it for future reference.

MCC conducted the registration for the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up cycle from November 1 to November 5, 2022. The offline admission to the Postgraduate Diplomate of National Board (PG DNB) institutions caused the mop-up round registration process to be postponed from October 31 to November 1. The different institutes verified internal candidates between November 4 and November 6, 2022.