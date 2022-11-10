topStoriesenglish
NEET PG COUNSELLING 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up round choice filling, locking ends TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Check details here

 NEET PG Counselling 2022: The registration period will now finish on November 10, 2022, at 11 a.m., according to a recent schedule revision by MCC, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 12:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up round choice filling, locking ends TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Check details here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates must be sure to finish the choice-filling process by 11:55 PM on this day. The choice locking will start on November 10 at 3 PM and last until 11:55 PM when registration is complete. Candidates need to be aware that the NEET PG 2022 mop-up round allocation results were previously scheduled to be made public on November 9. The registration period will now finish on November 10, 2022, at 11 a.m., according to a recent schedule revision by MCC. MCC posted a notice on its main website. The statement states, "It has been determined by the competent authority that the internal seats of Central Universities, namely AMU, BHU, DU, and I.P. Universities (VMMC, Safdarjung Hospital, ABVIMS, and RML Hospital), should be filled by All India Candidates in the stray vacancy Round."

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Schedule

Event Date
Fresh Registration/Payment extended 02:00 P.M of 8th November 2022 upto 11:00 A.M of 10th Nov. 2022 Payment Facility will be available upto 03:00 P.M of 10th November 2022
RESET Registration Option Up to 09:00 A.M of 10th Nov. 2022
Choice Filling & Choice Locking Up to 11:55 P.M of 10th November 2022 as per Server Time Choice Locking from 03:00 PM of 10th November, 2022 to 11:55 PM on 10th November 2022, as per Server Time

NEET PG Mop-Up Round: Here’s how to lock seats

  • Concerned candidates will have to go to the official website – mcc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, candidates should click on PG Counselling tab
  • Then they should click on choice locking tab
  • Candidates will have to enter the required details and submit
  • Candidates should take its printout for future reference

Candidates should also make sure to keep a check on the official website mcc.nic.in for all the latest updates on NEET PG Mop Up Round Counselling.

