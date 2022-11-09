NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Round registration ends TOMORROW at mcc.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is scheduled to close the registration for NEET PG Mop Up Round Counselling tomorrow, November 10. Previously, the NEET PG 2022 mop-up round allocation results were scheduled to be made public on November 9. The registration period will now finish on November 10, 2022 at 11 a.m., according to a recent schedule revision by MCC. AMU, BHU, DU, and I.P. Universities (VMMC, Safdarjung Hospital, ABVIMS, and RML Hospital) internal seats will be filled by All India Candidates following the exhaustion of internal candidates at the respective institutions in the stray vacancy Round, according to the official announcement.

NEET UG Mop-Up Round: Here’s how to apply

Concerned candidates should go to the official website – mcc.nic.in

Then on the homepage, candidates should click on PG Counselling section

They should select the option on the screen which says Online Registration for Mop Up Round

In the next step, candidates will have to pay the fee after entering the required details

Candidates should submit the form and take its printout for future reference

For all the most recent information on the NEET PG Mop Up Round Counseling, candidates should also make sure to regularly check the official website, mcc.nic.in.