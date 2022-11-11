NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up round registration extended at mcc.nic.in, choice filling till November 13- Here’s how to apply

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Council Committee, MCC has extended the last date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration. Previously, the choice-filling and choice-locking period for NEET PG 2022 counselling was set to end on November 10. The closing date has been moved up to November 13 at 11 a.m. MCC released a notice on November 10. It reads, “In view of the pending decision of Hon’ble Supreme Court in Dy. No. 35224/22, the Registration and Payment facility for Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2022 is being further extended”. MCC has also issued a notice informing the withdrawal of seats.

The payment option will be accessible till 3:30 PM on November 13th, 2022. Option to RESET Registration until 9:00 AM on November 13 Choice Locking will take place from 3:00 PM on November 13th, 2022 to 11:55 PM, according to server time. Choice Filling will take place throughout that entire time.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should go to official website- mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, they should click on NEET PG 2022 mop-up round registration link

In the next step, candidates will have to enter application process details and pay the fee

Cross-check the details before submitting

Submit the form and don't forget to take a print out for future reference

Candidates are recommended to finish the registration process well in advance of the deadline to avoid a rush. Candidates must visit the official website for further information.