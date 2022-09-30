NewsIndia
NEET PG COUNSELLING 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 1 seat allocation result out on mcc.nic.in, direct link here

NEET PG Counselling Result 2022 for first round of seat allotment is now available on the official website-  mcc.nic.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 06:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 1 seat allocation result out on mcc.nic.in, direct link here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee released the NEET PG Counselling Result 2022 for the first round of seat allotment today, September 30. Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 can now check the first round seat allocation result on the official site of MCC- mcc.nic.in

Here's how to check NEET PG Counselling Result 2022

  • Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage click on the NEET PG tab
  • Key in your login details and click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

 NEET PG Counselling Result 2022- Direct Link

Candidates who have been allotted seats in round 1 will have to report from October 1 and October 7, 2022. MCC will commence the 2nd round of NEET PG counselling on October 10, 2022.

Live Tv

NEET PG Counselling 2022NEET PG Counselling Resultmcc counselling neet pg 2022neet 2022 counselling datemcc neet pg counsellingmcc counsellingmcc neet pgmcc pg counselling

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022