NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 1 seat allocation result out on mcc.nic.in, direct link here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee released the NEET PG Counselling Result 2022 for the first round of seat allotment today, September 30. Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 can now check the first round seat allocation result on the official site of MCC- mcc.nic.in

Here's how to check NEET PG Counselling Result 2022

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the NEET PG tab

Key in your login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Candidates who have been allotted seats in round 1 will have to report from October 1 and October 7, 2022. MCC will commence the 2nd round of NEET PG counselling on October 10, 2022.