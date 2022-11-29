NEET PG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy result RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Direct link to check here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counseling Committee, MCC has released the stray vacancy provisional result today on mcc.nic.in. The released stray vacancy round results are preliminary in nature. Candidates have therefore been given the chance to raise their objections. The deadline for filing objections to the results is today at 5.30 p.m.The official notice states that “It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for STRAY VACANCY ROUND OF NEET PG COUNSELLING 2022 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/ MDS/ PG DNB Courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to the MCC of DGHS up to 05:30 PM of 29.11.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Then select PG Counselling on the homepage

Click on the link that reads "Provisional Result of PG 2022 Stray Vacancy Round" on the bulletin

The result will open on the screen

Download the result

Take a print out, if needed

The ultimate outcome will be created based on the candidates' concerns. In order to avoid a rush at the last minute, they should be sure to raise objections well in advance of the deadline as per the official notification that is attached above. The final outcome is also expected to be made public today.