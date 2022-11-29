topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
NEET PG COUNSELLING 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy result RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Direct link to check here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC has released the stray vacancy round provisional result on mcc.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy result RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Direct link to check here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counseling Committee, MCC has released the stray vacancy provisional result today on mcc.nic.in. The released stray vacancy round results are preliminary in nature. Candidates have therefore been given the chance to raise their objections. The deadline for filing objections to the results is today at 5.30 p.m.The official notice states that “It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for STRAY VACANCY ROUND OF NEET PG COUNSELLING 2022 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/ MDS/ PG DNB Courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to the MCC of DGHS up to 05:30 PM of 29.11.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’.

NEET PG Counselling 2022; download the official notice here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in
  • Then select PG Counselling on the homepage
  • Click on the link that reads "Provisional Result of PG 2022 Stray Vacancy Round" on the bulletin
  • The result will open on the screen
  • Download the result
  • Take a print out, if needed

NEET PG Counselling 2022; direct link here

The ultimate outcome will be created based on the candidates' concerns. In order to avoid a rush at the last minute, they should be sure to raise objections well in advance of the deadline as per the official notification that is attached above. The final outcome is also expected to be made public today.

Live Tv

NEET PG Counselling 2022stray vacancyNEET PG 2022neet pg vacancy roundstray vacancy roundstray vacancy round neet pg 2022stray round neet pg 2022neet pg counselling stray vacancyNEET PG Counsellingmcc neet pgmcc stray vacancy round 2022stray vacancy round in neet pg

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping
DNA Video
DNA: 'Violent match' between Belgium and Morocco
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi Police van carrying Shraddha murder accused Aftab Poonawala attacked
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS