NEET SS COUNSELLING 2022

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 2 reporting begins TODAY- Check list of documents required

NEET SS Counselling was conducted for admission to 2,447 DM, MCh, DNB super speciality seats, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET SS Counselling 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 2 reporting will commence from today, January 6, 2023 onwards. According to the official timetable published on mcc.nic.in by the Medical Counselling Committee, reporting for candidates who have been assigned a seat will commence today. MCC has already announced the Round 2 Seat Allocation Results for all students who applied for the counselling procedure. The allotment letters for these candidates are also available for download from the official MCC website.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: List of documents required

  • NEET SS Rankcard, Result
  • NEET SS Admit Card
  • NEET SS Allotment Letter issued by MCC
  • MBBS Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate.
  • MD, MS, DNB Degree Certificate in the concerned Specialty.
  • Permanent Registration Certificate of MBBS/MS/DNB issued by MCI or NBE/State Medical Council.
  • Class 10, 12 Marksheets as proof of date of birth and address.
  • Valid ID photo proof such as Aadhar, PAN Card, Voter ID, etc.

Reporting for Round 2 of NEET SS Counselling 2022 will conclude on January 12, 2023. As per the official counselling schedule, no additional rounds for NEET SS Counselling will be held. In case MCC decided to conduct an additional round for vacant seats, candidates would be notified accordingly.

