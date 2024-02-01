NEET Success Story: 54-Year-Old Engineer Swaps High-Paying Job For Medical Dreams, Nails NEET With A Surprising Twist

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) is widely recognized as one of the most challenging competitive exams in the country. However, a remarkable story unfolds as a 54-year-old man defies the odds and successfully conquers the medical entrance exam. Lieutenant Colonel R Murugaiyan, a 54-year-old individual who had previously pursued engineering and held the position of Chief Manager at the BPCL Kochi Refinery, took a bold step to pursue his long-held dream of becoming a doctor.

Despite initially succumbing to family pressure and opting for engineering, Murugaiyan harbored a deep desire to enter the field of medicine. After dedicating decades to a career as an engineer, he decided to embark on the journey to realize his true passion by preparing for the NEET examination. However, a unique twist set his story apart – Murugaiyan chose to face the NEET challenge alongside his 18-year-old daughter, Sheetal.

Navigating the demands of a full-time job and the rigors of NEET preparation proved to be a formidable challenge for the Lieutenant Colonel. Undeterred by the difficulties, he maintained unwavering determination and continued on his path to success. Each evening, upon returning from his job, Murugaiyan would diligently study alongside his teenage daughter. He acknowledged the invaluable support of his wife in managing his dual responsibilities of studies and a full-time job.

The culmination of their efforts came to fruition when Lieutenant Colonel R Murugaiyan and his daughter Sheetal appeared for the NEET 2021 examination and both emerged successful in the same year. Celebrating their impressive ranks, the father-daughter duo achieved a significant milestone. Following their triumph, Murugaiyan made the decision to leave his high-paying job.

The lieutenant colonel secured a seat in Srilalithambika Medical College, Chennai, while his daughter Sheetal gained admission to Vinayaka Mission Medical College, Pondicherry, both enrolling in the MBBS course. Notably, in addition to pursuing MBBS, Murugaiyan holds degrees in engineering, law, and business. The father-daughter pair is now poised to complete their MBBS degree and fulfill their shared aspiration of becoming doctors.