NEET Success Story: From Debt To Dreams, Meet This Girl Who Cleared Medical Exam Despite Earning Just Rs 500/ Month And A Rs 27 Lakh Loan

New Delhi: In the labyrinth of India's formidable entrance examinations, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) stands as a formidable challenge. Yet amidst this daunting landscape, emerges the remarkable tale of Prerna, a resolute young woman from Kota, Rajasthan, whose journey to triumph in the medical arena is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Prerna's odyssey began amidst the humble confines of Kota, where she, alongside her siblings, embarked on the arduous path of NEET preparation. However, fate dealt a cruel blow as her father's untimely demise plunged the family into dire financial straits, burdened with insurmountable debts.

With the weight of familial responsibility pressing heavily upon her, Prerna found herself shouldering the care of her four siblings while grappling with the staggering burden of a Rs 27 lakh loan. Their abode, a sanctuary of solace, was lost to the merciless jaws of foreclosure, exacerbating their plight. To compound matters, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic cast a further shadow of uncertainty over their already precarious circumstances.

Undeterred by the adversities looming large, Prerna resolved to defy the odds and conquer the NEET examination. In the confines of a cramped room, where reclining was a luxury beyond reach, she devoted herself tirelessly to her studies, dedicating upwards of 10 to 12 hours daily to her pursuit of medical excellence.

Survival for Prerna and her siblings hinged precariously upon a meager monthly pension of Rs 500, coupled with sporadic assistance from benevolent relatives. Public transport remained an unattainable luxury, relegating Prerna to traverse the distances on foot or by the humble conveyance of her bicycle.

In a testament to her unwavering resolve and indomitable spirit, Prerna emerged triumphant, vanquishing the NEET examination in her maiden attempt. Her stellar performance in NEET 2022, yielding an impressive tally of 686 marks out of 720, catapulted her to a commendable All India Rank of 1033, among the 2.5 lakh aspirants who clinched success.

Reflecting upon her journey to triumph, Prerna attributed her success to the enduring legacy of her father, whose unwavering belief in her abilities served as a beacon of inspiration. His sage counsel, echoing across the chasm of financial adversity, instilled within her the conviction that no obstacle, however insurmountable, could impede the pursuit of her dreams.