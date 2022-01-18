NEET-UG 2021: Counselling schedule released, check important dates here

New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the schedule for NEET-UG 2021 states counselling.

The 1st round of state counselling will begin on January 27 and will be concluded on January 31, 2022. The last date of joining is till February 7, 2022.

The counselling process under All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central Universities/ Institutes/ ESIC/AIIMS/JIPMER/ AFMS to be conducted by MCC of DGHS registration will begin on January 19 and will end on January 28, 2022.

The second round of the state counselling registration process will begin on February 15 and will end on February 18, 2022. The last date for joining is till February 24, 2022.

The mop-up round registration will begin on March 7 and will be concluded on March 10, 2022. The last date of joining is March 15, 2022. Online stray vacancy round will be conducted on March 16 and the last date of joining is March 20, 2022.

