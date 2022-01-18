हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NEET-UG

NEET-UG 2021: Counselling schedule released, check important dates here

The 1st round of state counselling will begin on January 27 and will be concluded on January 31, 2022. The last date of joining is till February 7, 2022.  

NEET-UG 2021: Counselling schedule released, check important dates here
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)  released the schedule for NEET-UG 2021 states counselling. 

The counselling process under All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central Universities/ Institutes/ ESIC/AIIMS/JIPMER/ AFMS to be conducted by MCC of DGHS registration will begin on January 19 and will end on January 28, 2022. 

The second round of the state counselling registration process will begin on February 15 and will end on February 18, 2022. The last date for joining is till February 24, 2022.

CHECK NEET-UG 2021 COUNSELLING SCHEDULE HERE

The mop-up round registration will begin on March 7 and will be concluded on March 10, 2022. The last date of joining is March 15, 2022. Online stray vacancy round will be conducted on March 16 and the last date of joining is March 20, 2022. 

Live TV

