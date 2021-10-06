NEET-UG 2021: Exam results expected soon, know more about merit list, qualifying criteria

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of the NEET-UG 2021 exams soon. The results will be declared on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

However, before the declaration of the NEET-UG 2021 exam results, the answer keys will be released by the NTA. The candidates can then raise their objections against the same and calculate their scores using the answer keys.

The National Testing Agency has, meanwhile, begun the phase 2 registration for the exam. Once the registration process is over, the result shall be announced.

The NTA will also come out with an All India Merit List of successful candidates for NEET-UG 2021 exams on the basis of the eligibility criteria prescribed by the National Medical Commission and Dental Council of India.

Know more about merit list, qualifying criteria

In order to be eligible for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses for a particular academic year in case of General, General-EWS, it shall be necessary for a candidate to obtain a minimum of marks at 50th percentile in NEET to Undergraduate Medical Courses held for the said academic year.

However, in respect of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the minimum marks shall be at the 40th percentile.

In respect of candidates with Benchmark, Disabilities specified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the minimum marks shall be at 45th percentile for Unreserved Category & GEN-EWS Category candidates and 40th percentile for SC/ST/OBCNCL candidates.

The percentile shall be determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the All India common merit list in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses.

Provided when a sufficient number of candidates in the respective categories fail to secure minimum marks as prescribed in NEET held for any academic year for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses, the Central Government in consultation with Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India, Central Council of Indian Medicine and Central Council of Homeopathy may at its discretion lower the minimum marks required for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses for candidates belonging to respective categories and marks so lowered by the Central Government shall be applicable for the said academic year only.

To be eligible for admission to the Undergraduate Medical Courses, a candidate must have passed in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry,

Biology/Biotechnology and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 50% marks taken together in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology at the Qualifying Examination as mentioned in Graduate Medical Education Regulations-1997 as amended in 2018 and BDS Course Regulations, 2007 and in addition, must have come in the merit list of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses.

Merit lists for counselling

The merit list of the eligible and successful candidates who have opted for 15% All India quota seats will be prepared by the NTA on the basis of marks obtained in the NEET (UG) – 2021.

The list of successful candidates shall be forwarded to the Directorate General of Health Services (Medical Examination Cell), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India for the purpose of allotment of seats by Online Counselling to 15% All India Quota Seats.

NTA will provide All India Rank and Result will be shared with the DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India and Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India to provide the same to the Admitting Authorities.

Admitting Authorities will invite applications for Counselling. The admitting/counselling authorities will draw a merit list of the candidates based on All India Rank in the respective categories declared by the candidates at the time of applying for admission/counselling as per State applicable rules.

Possibly for the first time in the history of NEET-UG, this year NEET application form submission has been divided into 2 parts. The first part had to be completed before the conduct of the exam. The second part of the application form had to be filled and submitted before the declaration of the result.

Those candidates who do not fill the second part of the application form, their candidature will be cancelled.

NEET UG 2021 was recently conducted in the pen-paper-based mode. The test had two sections in each subject.

