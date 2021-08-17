हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NEET 2021

NEET UG 2021: Students asks for deferring as dates are too close to CBSE, ICAR exams

As per the earlier notification, the NEET 2021 admit cards will be issued from September 9, just three days ahead of the exam.  

NEET UG 2021: Students asks for deferring as dates are too close to CBSE, ICAR exams

Several students across India have taken to social media to demand postponement of NEET-UG 2021 till October as they said the medical entrance exam date is too close to other exams such as CBSE improvement exams, MHT CET 2021, Karnataka’s CoMEDK exam, Odisha JEE, and MP Class 12 improvement exams. The said that few exam dates are clashing and moving around different exam centres might be impossible in the short time span. Soon after they made the demand, ‘Postpone NEET-UG 2021 Till October’ started trending on Twitter.

It must be noted that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 improvement and compartment exams are scheduled from August 25 to September 15. On September 13, a day after NEET 2021, CBSE students will appear for the Maths paper. Other state-level entrance tests, Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021, Karnataka’s CoMEDK exam, Odisha JEE, and Madhya Pradesh Class 12 improvement exams are also scheduled around NEET 2021. 

 

NEET: September 12

CBSE Class 12 improvement and compartment exams: August 25 to September 15

ICAR AIEEA 2021 UG (for BSc admissions): September 7, 8, 13

Karnataka CoMEDK: September 14

Odisha JEE: September 6 to 18

 

Several students have pointed out that the ICAR exam on September 13 is just a day after NEET 2021 and students wouldn’t be able to go from one centre to the other in a day.

The CBSE Maths paper is also scheduled for September 13.

 

Here’s what the students said on Twitter:

It must be noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet issued any official statement on the matter. As per the earlier notification, the NEET 2021 admit cards will be issued from September 9, just three days ahead of the exam.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NEET 2021NTAjee mainsMedical entranceentrance examJEE Mains 2021
Next
Story

NIA arrests duo for running ISIS propaganda to radicalise youth on social media

Must Watch

PT1M39S

Bob Dylan sued for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting minor in 1965