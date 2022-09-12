NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule to be RELEASED SOON at mcc.nic.in- Check list of required documents here

NEET UG 2022 Schedule: The counselling schedule for NEET UG will be released soon at mcc.nic.in. As of now, the counselling schedule release date has not been announced yet. However, according to the media reports the counselling schedule is expected to be out by this week on the official website. Those who passed the test must show up for NEET counselling. Medical Counseling Committee and state counselling organisations will conduct the counselling.

All India Quota Counseling will be administered by MCC, while state counselling will be conducted by the appropriate institutions. For 15% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government institutions and 100% of the seats in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes, NEET 2022 counselling will be held. The final answer key and result were prepared in response to their concerns. The result has been released and may be viewed by clicking on this link.

NEET UG 2022 counselling: Check the list of required documents

NEET hall ticket

NEET rank card

Date of birth certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Class 10, 12 marksheet

Address proof

Character certificate

Migration certificate

Medical Fitness certificate

Passport size photos etc

NEET UG 2022: Here’s how to apply

Eligible candidates should log in to the official website of MCC on mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, look for and click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' tab

After being redirected to another page, click on the "NEET UG 2022 Counselling" link

Then the candidates will have to log in using the required credentials

In the next step, candidates will have to complete the NEET 2022 counselling choice-filling process

Submit the form and take its printout for future reference

The undergraduate medical and dentistry entrance exams attracted more than 18.5 lakh applicants this year. On July 17, 2022, the examination was given in the traditional pen and paper format. The candidates had chance to object to the provisional key before it was made public.