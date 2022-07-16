NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 exam tomorrow, July 17, 2022. Ahead of the medical entrance examination, NTA has issued an advisory for the NEET aspirants. In a notice issued on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in, the NTA listed the guidelines to be followed by candidates on the exam day at the exam centre. Students must notice that the testing agency has already issued the NEET UG 2022 admit cards on neet.nta.nic.in for candidates.

NEET UG 2022: Guidelines to follow at the exam centre

Candidates must carry a Blue or black ballpoint pen to write the exam

Candidates must have their NEET UG 2022 admit card along with the self-declaration and undertaking form

Candidates are allowed to carry a personal transparent water bottle and a 50 ml bottle of hand sanitizer

Candidates are allowed to carry a passport size photograph or additional photograph to put on the attendance sheet

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth, microphones, calculators, smart watches, etc. are not allowed.

Any printed material apart form the admit card is not allowed in the exam hall

Edible items are not allowed and prohibited by NTA in the exam hall

Candidates are advised against wearing heavy ornaments, jewelry, expensive items to the exam hall on the day of NEET 2022.

NEET UG 2022: Covid-19 guidelines

Candidates must follow COVID-19 safety protocols such as wearing a face mask, maintaining social distancing and any other guidelines that are enforced at the respective exam centres, stated NTA in the official notice.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards in advance and carry a printout for exam day. Over 18 lakh students are estimated to appear for this entrance exam to secure a MBBS or BDS seat in the top medical institutes, colleges and universities of India. ALSO READ- CBSE Results 2022: Students demand clarification on weightage, result date

Live TV