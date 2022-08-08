NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the NEET answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by tomorrow, August 9 on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, candidates must notice that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the release date of the NEET answer key yet and an official notification is awaited.

NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam along with the answer key. Candidates can calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are officially announced.

ALSO READ- JEE-Main Results 2022 Session 2 Declared, 24 candidates score perfect 100

NEET answer key 2022: Here's how to download

Once released, Candidates can download NEET answer key following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website of NEET: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link once available

NEET 2022 official answer key will appear on the screen

Download the NEET answer key as per your question paper code

Match the responses mentioned in the answer key

Calculate the scores using the NEET answer key official

NEET UG 2022: How to challenge answer key

Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates can challenge the responses by paying the non-refundable fee of Rs 200 on NTA's official website neet.nta.nic.in for each objection.

Meanwhile, NTA has released the JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 2 examinations today, August 8. Candidates who appeared in JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam can now check their scorecard on the official website jeemain.nta,nic.in or click on the direct link provided here