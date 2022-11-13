NEET UG 2023: NTA to release exam dates SOON at neet.nta.nic.in- Check eligibility criteria, registration date and more here

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET 2023). According to the media reports, the NEET UG 2023 announcement will be made public in March 2023. In the meantime, the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to take place in May 2023. NTA has not yet disclosed a date or a time for the same. When released, the NTA will publish the NEET 2023 notification on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in, including the requirements, exam format, and other pertinent information about the medical entrance exam.

In 13 different languages, the NEET exam will be administered in the pen-and-paper format in 2023. The class 11 and 12 curricula for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will be covered on the NEET UG 2023 exam paper. Three to four months before to the examination, NTA typically makes the information booklet and registration forms available.

NEET UG 2023: Here’s how to fill application form

First of all, visit the official website of NEET 2023

Look for the link that reads, “Register For NEET UG 2023”.

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the application form. Upload the scanned documents in the given format.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility: Check education qualification