NEET UG COUNSELLING 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Round AIQ registrations begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Details here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The registration and payment link will be activated after 11 am as per the counselling schedule of the NEET UG 2022, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET UG Counselling 2022: NEET UG Counselling Mop Up Round starts today for All India Quota Seats, Deemed Central Institute and State Counselling. The registrations, choice filling, and locking for NEET UG will begin on November 28, 2022, per the UG Counselling Schedule. The full procedure will begin right now and end on November 6, 2022. Beginning on November 28, registrations, payments, and locking will expire on December 2, 2022. As of server time, the choice filling period runs from November 29, 2022, through December 2, 2022, up until 11.55 p.m., and the choice locking period runs from 3 p.m. through 11.55 p.m. Candidates should take note that the direct URL and download instructions will be given here as soon as the registration link is active.

Following registration, the internal candidate verification by the relevant institutes will take place from December 3, 2022, to December 4, 2022, according to the prior schedule. The counselling dates, which are November 28 to December 6, are the only details of the new schedule.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Seats Mop Up Round Last date for reporting
AIQ Seats November 28, 2022 to December 6, 2022. December 13, 2022.
Deemed + Central Institutes November 28, 2022 to December 6, 2022. December 13, 2022.
State Counselling December 6 to 13, 2022 December 18, 2022.

Activation of the registration and payment links will begin after 11 am in accordance with the NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule. Candidates need to visit the official website for more latest updates.

