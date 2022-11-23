NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Round registrations likely to begin TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Check schedule and other details here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is expected to begin the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round soon. NEET UG Counselling Mop Up Round is slated to start on today, November 23, 2022, according to the official counselling schedule. NEET UG aspirants will be able to apply on the official website, mcc.nic.in, once registrations are open. The NEET UG 2022 Counseling second round had been somewhat postponed. The reporting was due to be finished on November 18, 2022, per the timeline. However, yesterday, November 22, 2022, the reporting period for NEET UG candidates came to an end.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round: Important Dates

Registration and payment November 23 to 28, 2022. Choice filling and locking November 24 to 29, 2022. Choice locking November 29, 2022 from 3 PM to 11:55 PM Verification of internal candidates November 28 to 29, 2022. Processing of seat allotment November 30, 2022 to December 1, 2022. Final Result December 3, 2022 Reporting December 4 to 10, 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “UG Medical Counselling” tab.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Take a printout of the application form.

The second-to-last phase of the NEET UG 2022 Counseling procedure will be the mop up round. Candidates who did not receive a seat in Round 1 or Round 2 may apply for counselling in the mop up round. The NEET UG Mop Up Round is open to applicants who dropped out of the programme in the first or second round.