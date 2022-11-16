NEET UG Counselling 2022: Second allotment final list RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Direct link to check here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC released the NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 final allotment result on November 15. Candidates had until November 15 to file complaints and identify any inconsistencies after the provisional allotment list was issued on November 14 (10 am). The timetable was recently modified by MCC. According to the schedule, the final allotment was issued on November 15 after the provisional allotment was released on November 14. Through their name and NEET UG roll number, candidates can verify the seat that has been assigned to them. The final list will be created using the candidates' objections to the provisional list.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘UG medical counselling’ option.

Step 3: From the left side menu, click on the round 2 provisional result link.

Step 4: The result will open in a PDF file. Check your result according to your rank.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

The Mop Round registration will begin on November 23, 2022. Interested candidates can visit the Medical Counselling Committee's website at mcc.nic.in for further information.