Nehru Museum Name Change Sparks Controversy: Congress and BJP Trade Barbs

The recent renaming of the Nehru Museum has ignited a storm of controversy, echoing through political corridors and public discourse. The decision to alter the name of the esteemed Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has set off a clash between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Nehru Museum name change has led to sharp critiques from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who condemns the move as politically motivated. Amidst this uproar, the legacy of Nehru stands as a focal point, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's perspective on the Nehru Museum name change being a pivotal subject of discussion. The legacy's enduring impact in the face of criticism highlights its resonance across generations.

**Jairam Ramesh's Sharp Critique: A Political Outcry**

Leading Congress member, Jairam Ramesh, has taken a critical stance against the central government's decision. In a lengthy Twitter post, he expressed his dismay, highlighting that a respected institution has been rebranded. The globally renowned Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has now been rechristened as the Prime Minister's Memorial Museum and Library (PMML).

