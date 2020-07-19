हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nepal

Nepal Police fire on Indian citizens along border in Bihar's Kishanganj; civilian injured

A person was injured after Nepal Police opened fire and shot at three Indian nationals near the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's Kishanganj. The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday (July 18) evening.

File Photo

Patna: A person was injured after Nepal Police opened fire and shot at three Indian nationals near the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's Kishanganj. The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday (July 18) evening.

According to ANI, the injured was immediately rushed to a nearby primary health centre and an investigation was launched into the matter. Kishanganj SP confirmed the development and said a probe is underway. 

The injured, identified as Jitendra Kumar (25) was first admitted to a primary health centre in Terhagachh from where he was referred to a Purnia hospital for better treatment. According to reports, his condition is said to be critical. 

According to reports, the injured, along with two companions, had gone to a farm near Mafi Tola along the Indo-Nepal border in search of their cattle at around 7:30 pm on Saturday. Nepal Police deployed at the border opened fire at youths in which Jitendra Singh received bullet injuries. 

