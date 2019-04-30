Ness Wadia sentenced to 2-year suspended jail term in Japan for drugs possession: Report

Ness Wadia, co-owner of Kings XI Punjab team, has reportedly been sentenced in Japan over possession of drugs while on a skiing holiday. Ness is an heir to the 283-year-old Wadia Group. Financial Times reported that he was arrested in early March at New Chitose Airport in Japan after customs officials were alerted.

A search reportedly revealed that he had about 25g of what looked like cannabis resin in his trouser pocket.

Financial Times also quoted a court official in Sapporo who said that Wadia has admitted to possession and said that the drug was for his personal use. The report also states that Wadia spent a period in detention before his indictment on March 20 as well as before a court hearing. The Sapporo District Court had handed him a two-year prison sentence, which was suspended for five years.

He had flown via Hong Kong to Niseko, a town in Japan which one of the favourite destinations for skiers from across Asia in.