New Delhi: India's tech capital Bengaluru facing devastating floods and waterlogging in several parts. This has triggered a debate on the city's infrastructural planning and political parties such as BJP and Congress have been throwing blame at each other amid the crisis.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai blamed the 'misrule' and lack of planning of the previous Congress Government in Karnataka. While speaking to reporters at his R.T. Nagar residence, he said the previous government recklessly gave permission to build houses, and apartments in tanks, tank bunds, and in buffer zones. The Congress was solely responsible for the present-day situation, he said.

The CM said the previous Congress government never thought about the management of tanks. But the incumbent government has taken it as a challenge and released Rs 1,500 crore towards the construction of the much-needed Rajakaluve. On Monday, encroachments worth Rs 300 crore had been removed.

Instructions are given that the construction quality of Rajakaluve must be good. A system will be made to ensure that there would be no problems with the free flow of water. At the same time, encroachment will not be allowed, he stated.

On the other hand, the President of Karnataka Congress said, "Please show me some action, except for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai busy visiting flood-hit areas and showing his face, there is no action. He does not have the trust of the people. He does not have a vision for Bengaluru and Karnataka. He wants only taxpayers` money which comes from Bengaluru."

Bengaluru continued to be inundated by heavy rains on Monday as well. Authorities crossed their fingers as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert till September 7 for Bengaluru. Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru throughout Sunday night flooding many residential areas and arterial roads as per reports.

(With agency inputs)