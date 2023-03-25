New CCTV Video Shows Amritpal Singh Donning Jacket, Sunglasses In Punjab's Patiala - Watch

New Delhi: A new CCTV footage shows fugitive Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh in Punjab's Patiala as he continues to evade police. In the video, the pro-Khalistani leader can be seen wearing a jacket, trousers and glasses. According to media reports, the footage date back to March 18 from Punjab's Patiala. (Zee News Could not independtly verify the details of the date and location of the video.)

In the video, Amritpal's aide Pappalpreet Singh can also be seen accompanying him. It is being claimed that Amritpal must have fled to Haryana's Shahbad from Patiala. Punjab Police's ongoing manhunt for fugitive Amritpal Singh who continues to evade police entered its 8th consecutive day on Saturday. On March 18, Punjab Police launched an operation against Amritpal and his aides.

Amritpal and his aide Pappalpreet were last spotted in a CCTV footage on March 19 in Haryana's Kurukshetra while leaving the house of a woman who had given him shelter while on the run from the police. The footage shows the separatist in a white shirt and trousers while holding an umbrella to hide his identity.

#CCTV visuals near the house in #Kurukshetra, #Haryana where #AmritpalSingh (under umbrella) and his aide Pappalpreet stayed on 19th March.



Haryana-based Woman harbourer identified as Baljeet Kaur has been arrested.

Police arrested Baljeet Kaur for harbouring Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh. She has known Papalpreet Singh for more than two and a half years.

Punjab Police had earlier arrested a man who was allegedly part of the private security setup of pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh.

Amid the ongoing manhunt teams of Delhi Police and Punjab Police on Friday launched a search operation in Delhi and its border in view of the possibility of his entering the national capital.

Delhi Police sources on Friday said that the head of the pro-Khalistani outfit Waris Punjab De is suspected to have left for Delhi.

According to sources, Delhi Police and Punjab Police were conducting a search operation in Delhi and its borders after receiving intelligence inputs of a sighting of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal at Delhi`s ISBT bus terminal. Intelligence inputs suggested that he may be disguised as a sadhu.

Papalpreet Singh is accompanying Amritpal Singh, said sources.