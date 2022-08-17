NewsIndia
New Covid-19 wave? Delhi, Maharashtra witness alarming rise in coronavirus deaths, cases

Delhi reported 1,652 cases of coronavirus infection and eight deaths in the last 24 hours.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 10:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Delhi may be witnessing a rise in Covid deaths and hospitalisations
  • More than 2,000 new cases have been reported in the last two weeks

New Delhi: Delhi may be witnessing a rise in Covid deaths and hospitalisations as per latest data. Barring Tuesday, more than 2,000 new cases have been reported in the last two weeks in the city. The deathtoll, on an average, is around 8-10. Maharashtra also saw a jump in cases as it reported 1,800 fresh coronavirus cases and six deaths.

The Central government has urged many states including Delhi and Maharashtra to keep vigil and follow Covid-19 protocols.  

Delhi has seen a two-fold rise in covid deaths in August. On Wednesday, Delhi reported 1,652 cases of coronavirus infection and eight deaths. During this period, the infection rate was recorded at 9.92 percent.

Especially since August 1, the average corona death toll is five.

The figures shared by the Delhi State Health Bulletin are intimidating. On Monday, the capital had reported 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people died due to the disease.

Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days. Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent and five fatalities.
On Saturday, it logged nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent. On Friday, it saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent. The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.

 

