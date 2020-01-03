After space India all set to explore new frontier of the deep sea: PM Modi at Indian Science Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 107th Session of Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru on Friday (January 3) and said that he is happy about the fact that the event is organized at the beginning of the new decade which is linked to science and technology. He further said this proves that in 2020 India will take another step towards fulfilling its dream.

He further spoke about India's achievement in the field of science and technology and said, ''I am also happy to learn that India’s ranking has improved in innovation Index to 52. Our schemes have created more technology business incubators in the last 5 years than in the previous 50 years. I congratulate our scientists for these accomplishments.

Lauding India's achievement in space, PM said, ''Our successes in space exploration should now be mirrored in the new frontier of the deep sea. We need to explore, map and responsibly harness the vast oceanic resources of water, energy, food, and minerals.''

PM said, ''When we start the year 2020 with positivity and optimism of science and technology-driven development, then we take another step towards fulfilling our dream. I am very happy that one of my first programs at the start of the new year and new decade is linked to science, technology, and innovation. This program is happening in Bengaluru, a city linked with science and innovation.''

Speaking about governments Jal Jeevan Mission, Modi said, ''It is your responsibility to develop cheap and effective technology for the recycling of water. Water governance is a new frontier for all of you.''

Linking government program with the development of science and technology Modi said, '' Digital technology, e-commerce, internet banking & mobile banking services are assisting rural population significantly. Today, farmers are getting the required information about weather and forecast at their fingertips through many e-governance facilities.''

He added, ''We're continuing our efforts to ensure the ease of doing science and effectively using information technology to reduce red tape. Today, farmers are able to sell their products directly to the market, without being at the mercy of the middleman.''

Sharing his motto for the young scientists of the country PM said -"Innovate, Patent, Produce, Prosper” is the motto for the young scientists of our country. Following these four steps will lead our country towards faster development.''

In his address PM said that the government has created a record by transferring money directly to 6 crore farmers' bank accounts under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on Thursday (January 2). This was made easier by Aadhar-enabled technology.

The '107th Indian Science Congress' is being held from January 3-7, 2020 at the University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK Campus in Bangalore, focusing on 'Science & Technology: Rural Development'. The five-day-long event aims to bring together science fraternity across the world to discuss scientific innovation and research.