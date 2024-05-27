Advertisement
New Delhi Railway Station Closing Down For Four Years? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Claim

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), which is a part of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has fact-checked the media reports claiming New Delhi Railway Station will be shut down for 4four years. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 27, 2024, 10:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The New Delhi Railway Station isn't shutting down in 2024. The Ministry of Railways has made this clear. Many media houses had said that the station would close for four years because of development works. They also said that many trains would run from other stations in Delhi. The government has now said that they will give information beforehand if they need to divert any trains. The Press Information Bureau (PIB), which is a part of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has posted about this. They have rejected the reports that said the New Delhi Railway Station would close.

Many Indian Railway Stations Getting A Makeover

The Indian Government has a plan called the Amrut Bharat Station Scheme. Under this plan, they will redevelop 1318 railway stations in the country. The British built most of these stations. The list of stations for redevelopment includes big ones like New Delhi, Delhi Cantonment, Anand Vihar, Gurugram, and Faridabad. In 2022, the Ministry of Railways shared a photo of the proposed redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station on social media.

The planned proposal calls for a 40-story twin tower, multi-level parking, and pick-up and drop areas at the station, per a Hindustan Times report. The infrastructure of these stations will be modernised by this renovation plan. For millions of travellers, it will improve travel. The government's clarification guarantees that the renovation project won't interfere with the New Delhi Railway Station's normal operations. This allays the worries expressed in the preliminary findings.

