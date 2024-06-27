New Lakhimpur Kheri DM Durga Shakti Nagpal Success Story: Firebrand IAS Officer Gets New Posting, Know Everything About 'The Super DM'

The Uttar Pradesh government transferred IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal, the District Magistrate of Banda, on Tuesday evening. She will now serve in Lakhimpur Kheri, with Nagendra Singh succeeding her as the new District Magistrate of Banda.

Durga Shakti Nagpal’s tenure in Banda spanned 14 months and 25 days, having been appointed on March 31 of the previous year. She has been recognized as a dynamic and effective officer.

Durga Shakti Nagpal, whose tenure as the District Magistrate (DM) of Banda has been nothing short of extraordinary. Recently transferred to Lakhimpur Kheri, her journey, filled with remarkable achievements and challenges, has earned her the title of 'The Super DM.'

Early Life and Education

Born in 1985 in Chhattisgarh, Durga Shakti Nagpal's background is steeped in service and dedication. Her father was an officer in the Indian Statistical Service, and her grandfather served as a police officer. This environment of discipline and public service significantly influenced Durga's aspirations. She pursued her B.Tech from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University, laying a strong academic foundation for her future endeavors.

Initial UPSC Journey

Durga Shakti Nagpal's determination to serve the nation led her to the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Her journey began in 2008 when she attempted the exam for the first time and was selected as an IRS officer. However, her ambition drove her to attempt the exam again in 2010. This time, she achieved an impressive All India Rank of 20, securing her position as an IAS officer.

Career Highlights and Challenges

Durga's career has been marked by significant accomplishments and notable challenges. As an IAS officer of the 2010 batch, she first garnered national attention during her tenure in Noida, where she took a firm stand against illegal sand mining. Her actions led to her suspension by the then UP government, a decision that was widely criticized and debated across the nation. Despite this setback, Durga's resolve remained unshaken, and she continued to pursue her duties with integrity and dedication.

Tenure in Banda

Durga Shakti Nagpal's tenure as the District Magistrate of Banda began on March 31 of the previous year. Spanning 14 months and 25 days, her time in Banda was characterized by dynamic governance and impactful initiatives. She successfully conducted the Lok Sabha elections, earning widespread recognition for her ability to operate without succumbing to external pressures. Her approach and effectiveness in administration won her the admiration of the local population, solidifying her reputation as a no-nonsense officer committed to public welfare.

New Appointment in Lakhimpur Kheri

In a significant move, the UP government transferred Durga Shakti Nagpal to Lakhimpur Kheri late on Tuesday evening. Her transfer marks the beginning of a new chapter in her illustrious career. Nagendra Singh has been appointed as her successor in Banda. As she steps into her new role, expectations are high for her to bring the same level of dedication and efficiency to Lakhimpur Kheri as she did in Banda.

Personal Life and Support System

Durga's personal life also reflects her resilience and determination. She is married to IAS officer Abhishek Singh, who has had his own set of challenges, including a suspension for unauthorized absence. Despite these hurdles, the couple has demonstrated a strong commitment to their roles in the civil service. Durga's background, including her family's support, has been instrumental in her journey, providing a strong foundation for her professional achievements.