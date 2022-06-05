हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
disha Cabinet

New Odisha cabinet takes oath; BJD leaders Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari among those sworn in - Here’s full list

Patnaik who recently completed 23 years in office apparently wants to give a new look to his ministry before the 2024 elections to the Lok Sabha and Assembly, analysts said, as per PTI.

Bhubaneswar:  A new cabinet sworn in on Sunday in Odisha, after all the ministers in the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD-ministry resigned a day before to allow the chief minister to reshuffle his ministry.  BJD leaders Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari among those sworn in as per PTI. Patnaik who recently completed 23 years in office apparently wants to give a new look to his ministry before the 2024 elections to the Lok Sabha and Assembly, analysts said. This is the first time in the political history of Odisha that all ministers were directed to quit.

Earlier, Sources in the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said that more than six of the 20 ministers who resigned are likely to be dropped from the new ministry. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has been informed about the oath-taking ceremony which will be held on Sunday at the state secretariat, the Lok Seva Bhavan, reported PTI.

"The new ministers will take the oath of office at 11.45 am at a function to be held at the Convention Centre on the premises of the Lok Seva Bhavan on Sunday," a highly placed source in the Raj Bhavan told PTI.

Sources said that all ministers have submitted their resignation letters to Patnaik within 7 PM Saturday, following which some of the would-be ministers received phone calls to remain prepared for the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
disha CabinetOdisha Cabinet reshuffleOdishaNaveen Patnaik
