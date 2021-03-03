New opportunities growing for students, young scientists with focus on higher education, research, innovation: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (March 3, 2021) said that new opportunities are growing for the students and young scientists with a constant focus on higher education, research and innovation.

PM Modi said, "India is among the world's top 50 innovative countries in the Global Innovation Index and is doing better continuously. With the sustained promotion of higher education, research and innovation, new opportunities for our students and young scientists are developing very much. And the good thing is that there is satisfactory growth in the participation of daughters in R&D."

The Prime Minister's comments came during his address at a webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions regarding the education sector.

Discussing the steps taken in this year’s Budget for the education sector. https://t.co/2WpBqIAdFL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2021

He stated that the second biggest focus after health in this year's budget is on education, skill, research and innovation.

"Better synergy in the universities, colleges and R&D institutions has become the biggest need of our country today. In view of this, Glue Grant has been provided under which necessary mechanisms can be prepared in nine cities," the Prime Minister added.

He said that this brainstorming session is happening today at a time when the country is rapidly moving towards transforming the entire ecosystem that gives direction to its personal, intellectual, industrial temperament and talent.

PM Modi expressed that confidence among the youth of the country is as essential for building a self-reliant India.

"Confidence comes only when the youth have full faith in their education, knowledge and skills. Confidence comes only when he realizes that his education is giving him the opportunity to do his job and also providing the necessary skill," he said.

He informed that the emphasis given on apprenticeship, skill development and upgradation in this budget is also unprecedented.

"All the provisions made in this budget will lead to a massive shift in the country's approach to higher education. The budget further expands the efforts that have been made to connect education with employability and entrepreneurial capabilities over the years," PM Narendra Modi noted.

He highlighted that for the first time, there is greater focus on Atal Tinkering Labs in schools to Atal Incubation Centers in higher institutions in the country.

PM Modi said that the new tradition of Hackathons for start-ups has become a major force for both the youth and industry of the country.

"More than 3,500 start-ups have been nurtured through the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovation," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also informed that three supercomputers - ParamShivay, Param Shakti and Param Brahma, have been set up at IIT BHU, IIT-Kharagpurand IISER, Pune under the National SuperComputing Mission.

"Plans are afoot to set up such supercomputers in more than a dozen institutions in the country this year. Three Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institutes (SATHIs) are also serving in IITKharagpur, IIT Delhi and BHU," he said.